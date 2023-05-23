IMF mission starts working in Ukraine

The International Monetary Fund mission in Ukraine has started its work, its resident representative to Ukraine, Vahram Stepanyan, said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Mr Stepanyan said the mission will assess progress in fulfilling the terms of the programme.

The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray started discussing measures related to the first review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the Ukrainian authorities, he added.

The mission will focus on assessing the progress made by Ukraine in fulfilling political commitments and programme conditions, in particular in terms of fiscal and monetary policy and governance.

It is expected to run until the end of May.

In late March, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund approved a four-year loan to Ukraine of USD 15.6 billion in the form of Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

