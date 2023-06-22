News
Business
Special projects
Opinions
Newsletters
Photo and video

Ukraine receives another €1.5bn of EU macro-financial assistance

22.06.2023, 13:04
Ukraine receives another €1.5bn of EU macro-financial assistance - Photo

The European Union has disbursed the fifth tranche of its macro-financial assistance to Ukraine this year, European commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

“Today we disburse another €1.5 bn for Ukraine in macro-financial assistance,” Ms von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

“We help keep Ukraine’s services and infrastructure afloat in its brave fight for freedom. More will come.

“We just proposed steady financial support until 2027. We are in it for the long haul.”

It is the eleventh tranche of EU macro-financial assistance since last February, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Last year, the EU and Ukraine agreed on a EUR 18 billion macro-financial assistance package for 2023, designed to cover Ukraine's state budget deficit.

Also read:
EU to provide additional €100m lending for Ukraine reconstruction
Andriy Vodyanyi
If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.
European Unionmacro-financial assistancefinancial aid
More on the topic

Comments

Latest news
Special projects
 