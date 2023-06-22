Ukraine receives another €1.5bn of EU macro-financial assistance

The European Union has disbursed the fifth tranche of its macro-financial assistance to Ukraine this year, European commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

“Today we disburse another €1.5 bn for Ukraine in macro-financial assistance,” Ms von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

“We help keep Ukraine’s services and infrastructure afloat in its brave fight for freedom. More will come.

“We just proposed steady financial support until 2027. We are in it for the long haul.”

It is the eleventh tranche of EU macro-financial assistance since last February, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Last year, the EU and Ukraine agreed on a EUR 18 billion macro-financial assistance package for 2023, designed to cover Ukraine's state budget deficit.

