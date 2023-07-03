World Bank office in Ukraine to resume operation

The World Bank announced on Monday its country manager for Ukraine, Gevorg Sargsyan, had returned to Kyiv, two weeks after Ukraine’s president asked for the bank’s local office to resume operation.

Mr Sargsyan was previously manager of operations in Europe, overseeing the World Bank’s programmes in Ukraine and Moldova.

He joined the World Bank in 2000.

In 2017-2021, he worked in Myanmar as the World Bank's manager of operations in Southeast Asia.

He has led energy and infrastructure programmes in India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Armenia, Georgia, and worked in a number of other countries in Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Last month, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with the new World Bank president, Ajay Banga, asking for the bank’s office in Kyiv to resume operation.

"Despite Russia's invasion, the World Bank and its partners are ready to continue to help the government of Ukraine address the key needs of the people, to keep hospitals open, children in school, and pensions paid," Mr Sargsyan said after arriving in Kyiv.

"The war has taken a huge toll on the country, but the Ukrainian people and government have shown incredible resilience. Through our projects and technical assistance, we will help Ukraine achieve a prosperous, peaceful and stable future."

