The name of the winner of the competition for the position of the head of the Bureau of Economic Security has been announced

The government has 10 days to officially appoint Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as head of the BES

The commission for the competition for the position of director of the Bureau of Economic Security will recommend the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, a detective with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. This was reported by MP from Voice Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the voting process was broadcast by YouTube channel of the government.

None of the candidates for the position received the four votes necessary to win the commission. Therefore, by law, the candidate who received three votes from the international members of the commission was elected. This was Tsyvinsky.

In addition to the "internationals," the selection committee includes three government representatives. Oleh Hilyaka, nominated to the commission by the Ministry of Economy, Tetyana Matselyk from the Ministry of Finance, and Yuriy Ponomarenko from the Ministry of Internal Affairs. They voted against Tsyvinsky.

"As the author of the law on which the competition is held, I responsibly declare that Tsyvinsky is the winner. He has been elected to head the BES," Zheleznyak wrote .

The MP noted that the government now has 10 days to appoint Tsyvinsky. He clarified that the Cabinet meeting is scheduled for 12:00 on June 25 .

BACKGROUND. Tsyvynskyi is the head of the Third Detective Unit of the Second Main Detective Unit of the NABU. He was one of the first 70 detectives of the then newly created NABU. He participated in the operation "Clean City" to expose a criminal organization involved in land corruption in the Kyiv City Council.