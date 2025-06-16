Zelensky proposes head of Ukraine’s Tax Service for role of Prosecutor General

Ruslan Kravchenko may become the new Prosecutor General of Ukraine

Photo: State Tax Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has submitted a motion to the Verkhovna Rada to appoint Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General. The announcement was made by Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Parliament.

"Pursuant to paragraph 11 of part one of Article 106 and part three of Article 131-1 of the Constitution of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada has received a submission from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeking parliamentary consent for the appointment of Ruslan Andriyovych Kravchenko to the post of Prosecutor General. The submission will be considered during one of the upcoming plenary sessions," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

Kravchenko’s candidacy is expected to be reviewed by the Servant of the People parliamentary faction on June 17.

Ruslan Kravchenko previously served as Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration from April 2023 to December 2024. A native of Sievierodonetsk, he holds a law degree from the Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University of Ukraine.

His professional background is primarily in prosecution. He has worked in various offices across Ukraine — from Sevastopol to Lviv. In 2014–2015, he served as a military prosecutor in the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO) zone, particularly in Debaltseve and Artemivsk. He later held senior positions in both the Military Prosecutor’s Office and the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Military and Defense Matters.

Before his appointment to the executive branch, Kravchenko headed the Bucha District Prosecutor’s Office in the Kyiv region from 2021 to 2023. In 2023–2024, he led the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

Since December 31, 2024, Kravchenko has been serving as Head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.