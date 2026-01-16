More than $300,000 in cash found at head of VLC in Dnipropetrovs'k region: photos and video of searches

Law enforcement officials have announced the exposure of a large-scale scheme to evade mobilization in the Dnipro region, organized by the head of one of the district military medical commissions in the Dnipro region. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine and Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office in the Eastern Region.

The investigation revealed that the deal was organized by the head of one of the district military enlistment offices at the local territorial recruitment center. She allegedly involved an employee of the recruitment center who searched for "clients" and updated their documents, as well as a 58-year-old civilian intermediary who coordinated the transfer of money.

In exchange for bribes, the woman and her accomplices allegedly prepared fictitious medical certificates for conscripts to help them avoid conscription. The cost of such "services" started at $2500. The final amount depended on the complexity of the diagnosis and the urgency.

SBU officers documented more than 20 facts of bribe transfer to the organizers of the scheme.

During the searches of the head of the VLC's home, law enforcement officers found more than $307,000 in cash. Another $90,000 was seized from a civilian intermediary.

Photo: SBU

The head of the VLC and one of her accomplices were served with a notice of suspicion under several articles:

obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

acceptance of an unlawful benefit by an official;

abuse of influence.

If found guilty, they face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.