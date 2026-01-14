Air defense was working in Kyiv, but the fire in the high-rise building in Obolon was not caused by a drone

At night, Russia attacked with ballistic missiles and drones. As of the morning, the drone attack continues, with air defense systems operating in the capital

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On the night of January 14 and in the morning, Russia attacks Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles. In Kyiv, a fire was reported in a high-rise building allegedly caused by an enemy UAV, but the city's military administration later denied this.

At 08:05, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote about the alleged hit of an enemy UAV into a 16-story residential building on the eighth floor. A fire broke out in one of the apartments. He also said that air defense forces were working in the Osokorky area.

The head of the KIAA Timur Tkachenko also wrote about the fire in Obolon allegedly due to an attack and urged people to stay in shelters until the alarm is lifted.

However, at 08:22, he said that the fire in the Obolon district was not related to the UAV. Causes are under investigation .

At the same time, the Air Force reported that as of 08:00, the Russians had attacked with three Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 113 drones, about 70 of them were Shahids.

One ballistic missile and 89 enemy UAVs were shot down/suppressed. Two missiles and 24 drones hit 13 locations, and downed (wreckage) UAVs fell at three more locations.

After the publication of the report on the work of the air defense system, the attack continued – drones were spotted in Zhytomyr region, heading for Chernihiv and Kyiv regions.