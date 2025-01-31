Initial reports of Kyiv drone strike damage debunked as technical failure

Obolonska Embankment (Photo: Oleksandr Ihnatenko/Facebook)

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko initially reported damage from falling drone debris during a Russian overnight attack, but local officials later clarified the incident was caused by a technical malfunction unrelated to the assault.

Klitschko stated that debris from a downed drone shattered a balcony window in an apartment building in the Obolonskyi district. Emergency services responded, but no casualties were reported.

By 8:25 a.m., Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko retracted the claim, explaining that the damage resulted from a freon pipeline rupture in an air conditioning unit, not enemy action.

According to the Situation Center, a short circuit in the air conditioner damaged the freon pipeline connecting the outdoor and indoor units. As a result, the balcony window was damaged.

Russia is attacking Ukraine almost every night with Shaheds and decoy drones to disperse Ukrainian air defenses.

Overnight on January 29, the aggressor attacked Ukraine with more than 80 Shaheds and decoy drones, with consequences in four oblasts.