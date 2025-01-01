Russia attacks Kyiv: falling drone debris causes fires, including in central bank building – photos

One person was reportedly injured, according to Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv early on New Year's Day caused damage to buildings and injuries to civilians, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

Debris from the drone strike fell in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv, initially impacting non-residential buildings. No immediate reports of casualties were received.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that the city's air defense systems were active and that a fire had been reported in a non-residential building in the Pecherskyi district.

The Kyiv authorities urged residents to remain in shelters as the air raid alert continued.

At 8:00 AM, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the debris caused a fire on the roof of a non-residential building and partially destroyed the mansard floor of a five-story building, with a fire spreading over 20 square meters. No casualties were reported.

Klitschko stated that two upper floors of a building in the Pecherskyi district were partially destroyed, and one person was hospitalized.

At 8:20 AM, the Kyiv administration reported that debris also fell in the Sviatoshynskyi district, damaging cars and garages and causing a local fire. Information on casualties is being verified.

A woman was rescued from a residential building in the Pecherskyi district.

Klitschko added that windows were blown out in a building near the garages where the fire occurred, and a tram line was partially damaged.

At 8:27 AM, Klitschko reported that three people were injured in the Pecherskyi district, with two hospitalized.

At 8:35 AM, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported partial destruction of two floors of a residential building and a fire spreading over 70 square meters in the Pecherskyi district. One woman was rescued, and the fire was localized.

A fire also occurred on the roof of a nearby non-residential building, covering 80 square meters.

At 9:10 AM, Klitschko reported that four people were injured, with two hospitalized and two receiving medical aid on-site.

At 9:30 AM, Klitschko said in an update that the number of injured had risen to six, with four receiving medical aid on-site, including a pregnant woman.

At 10:40 AM, the National Bank of Ukraine reported a fire on the roof of one of its buildings in the Pecherskyi district due to drone debris. No casualties were reported, but windows on the upper floors were damaged. All operational systems and services of the NBU are functioning normally.

Photo: UGP

Photo: UGP

Photo: UGP

Photo: UGP

Photo: National Police

Photo: National Police

Photo: State Emergency Service

Photo: State Emergency Service

Photo: State Emergency Service

Photo: State Emergency Service

Photo: KMVA

Photo: KMVA