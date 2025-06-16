Russia attacks Kyiv with drones: one person in serious condition

Consequences of another Russian strike in Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of Kyiv are being recorded

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

On the night of June 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones, including the consequences and a wounded man in Kyiv. This was reported to by the head of the city military administration Timur Tkachenko.

One Russian attack drone crashed in the middle of the private sector in Rusanivski Sady in Dniprovskyi district. There is a crater at the crash site. There was no significant damage or casualties.

In addition, as a result of the attack, trade pavilions in the Darnytsia district were damaged.

The wreckage of downed enemy drones was also spotted at several locations, including in the Dnipro district.

As of the morning, one victim was reported. A man born in 2004 was hospitalized in serious condition.