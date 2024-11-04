Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones: debris fell in two districts of Kyiv

All enemy drones on the territory of the capital were neutralized

Hunting for Shaheds (Photo - Anatoliy Shkiniov, 108th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces)

Russia launched new drone attacks on Ukraine, including Kyiv, in the early hours of Monday. Debris from the UAVs fell in two districts of the capital, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko.

At 2:09 a.m., Popko reported that anti-aircraft defense forces were operating in Kyiv.

Mayor Klitschko confirmed that drone debris fell in the Obolonskyi and Desnianskyi districts.

In the Desnianskyi district, a fire occurred in the Muromets Park. In the Obolonskyi district, a fire occurred on the embankment, burning green vegetation.

Popko reported that all enemy drones were neutralized. The fires were localized, burning grass and undergrowth, with no casualties or significant damage.

On November 1, the General Staff reported that out of 2,023 Russian drones in October, only 71 were not neutralized.

Overnight on November 1, Russia attacked Ukraine with 71 drones and guided air missiles. The military confirmed the downing of 39 drones.

Overnight on November 2, Russia launched 96 strike drones. The military managed to shoot down 66 UAVs. 27 drones were lost on radar, and one drone flew into Belarus.