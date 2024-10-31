Russia launches 20th Shahed attack on Kyiv in one month: debris falls in Podilskyi district

Early reports of damage to the high-voltage transmission line in the Podilskyi district of the capital

Photo: SES

Russia launched another drone attack on Kyiv in the early hours of Thursday, with debris falling in the Podilskyi district of the capital, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko, reported on Telegram.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

This was the 20th air attack on Kyiv in October. The UAVs approached in waves and from different directions.

The air raid alert in the capital was sounded twice during the night and lasted a total of two and a half hours.

All Russian drones were neutralized, but debris was recorded falling in the Podilskyi district, causing a fire on an open area that was quickly extinguished. Additionally, windows were damaged in two two-story residential buildings and one administrative building.

Preliminary information indicates damage to a high-voltage power transmission line.

No information on casualties has been reported.

Overnight on Tuesday, Russian forces also attacked Kyiv with strike drones. As a result of debris falling on a residential building in the Solomyanskyi district, nine people were injured.

Late on Wednesday evening, Russia dropped an aerial bomb on a nine-story building in Kharkiv, resulting in the death of two people, including a child, and injuries to dozens of people.