Russian drone attack causes fire at industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast

Dozens of rescuers extinguished the fire caused by the wreckage of a Russian UAV

Russia launched another drone attack on Ukraine overnight into Thursday, causing a fire at an industrial facility in Kyiv Oblast, as reported by the State Emergency Service.

The fire, which was quickly extinguished, was caused by the debris of a downed Russian drone.

The incident involved 81 rescue workers and 24 units of equipment, with no reported casualties.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration announced at 11:17 PM on Wednesday that air defense systems were active in the region.

Morning updates from the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration indicated that the attack affected three districts:

In the Boryspil district, the fire damaged a warehouse, an elevator, and two vehicles at an industrial site.

In the Brovary district, two private homes were damaged.

In the Obukhiv district, debris from downed targets caused a small brush fire in an open area.

Russia launched 213 drones and seven missiles overnight into February 25, and 177 drones and decoy drones the following night.