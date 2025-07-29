SBU and police conduct inspections in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv

Photo: SBU

In the morning of July 29, the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police are conducting security measures in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. Law enforcers warned about possible document checks on people.

The purpose of the drills was to test "anti-terrorist (counter-sabotage) protection of crowded places".

During these events, law enforcement:

→ inspect territories and individual buildings and premises (apartments, offices, common areas of apartment buildings, public service facilities, etc.) to identify prohibited items;

→ carry out verification of citizens staying in the relevant area;

→ studying the state of anti-terrorist (counter-sabotage) protection of local facilities.

The SBU emphasized that the drills will take place in compliance with the legal regime of martial law.

There may be restrictions on passage and travel, checking of citizens' documents and inspection of cars.

The SBU urged people to be understanding of possible inconveniences, to have identification documents with them and to observe the curfew.