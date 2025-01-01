Two people killed in New Year's Russian attack in Kyiv

The number of casualties has increased to seven people, the prosecutor's office reported

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv on New Year's Day has resulted in civilian deaths and injuries, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

A woman was found dead in a residential building in the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv, which was damaged during the morning drone attack. Rescue operations are ongoing.

The Office of the Prosecutor General noted that the number of casualties has risen to seven, including two pregnant women.

The National Police stated that the injured include men and women aged 29 to 79. Most of them have been diagnosed with multiple shrapnel wounds, bodily injuries, and acute stress reactions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the Wednesday attack, stating that even on New Year's Eve, Russia was only concerned with causing pain to Ukraine.

"111 strike drones against our cities. Most of them did not reach their targets thanks to our air defense systems, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare systems. But, unfortunately, one fatality is known at this time. My condolences to the relatives and loved ones," the head of state wrote.

He thanked everyone who, regardless of the circumstances, is on duty night and day, protecting Ukraine and its citizens.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported at 12:50 PM that the number of fatalities in the capital has increased to two. He added that rescue operations in the Pecherskyi and Svyatoshynskyi districts are ongoing.