Denmark unveils €228M military aid package for Ukraine including artillery, air defenses

The ammunition should arrive in Ukraine within several months

Flag of Denmark (Photo: EPA/ ERNST VAN NORDE)

The Ministry of Defense of Denmark announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth 228 million euros, which includes the transfer of artillery shells, air defense systems, drones and other materiel to the Ukrainian army.

Together with the Czech Republic, Denmark plans to purchase 15,000 155-mm artillery shells for Ukraine, which they plan to deliver to the front within a few months.

In addition, Denmark will transfer ammunition for air defense systems, demining equipment and drones. The package will also include radars, communications equipment and drone equipment from Danish companies.

"I am happy that so many Danish companies support Ukraine's defense struggle. I regularly talk with representatives of the Danish defense industry about how we can better use the knowledge and potential of the business world in relation to the military donations to Ukraine," said the Danish Minister of Defense Troels Lund Poulsen.

Before that, the Danish Ministry of Defense reported that Ukraine could expect the first F-16 fighter jets in the summer of 2024.

During the Munich Security Conference, Czech President Petr Pavel announced that 800,000 shells could be sent to Ukraine within a few weeks if funding is found.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO member states purchase ammunition from the Alliance's "close partners" in Asia, which allows them to replenish their own stocks and take aid from them for Ukraine.