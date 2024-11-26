179 arsonists working for Russia detained in 10 months – National Police

Illustrative photo via Depositphotos

In the past ten months, police have detained 179 individuals who carried out arson attacks on behalf of Russian intelligence services, Deputy Head of the National Police Andriy Nebytov stated during a meeting with leaders of operational units in eastern regions.

Nebytov identified Russia's sabotage activities as a key destabilizing factor, highlighting its use of Telegram channels to recruit Ukrainian citizens.

The arson cases targeted military vehicles, railway infrastructure, and state enterprises.

Earlier, in July 2024, Ukraine's Security Service told LIGA.net it was investigating 31 criminal cases related to the arson of military personnel vehicles, with a total of 80 such incidents known at the time.