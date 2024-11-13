20M cubic meters of water spilled from Kurakhove reservoir after dam explosion

No flooding of settlements reported, says Donetsk official

Vadym Filashkin (Photo by Donetsk RMA)

A total of 20 out of 55 million cubic meters of water spilled from the Kurakhove reservoir after Russian occupiers damaged the dam, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, during a national TV broadcast.

"Two days ago [November 11], the occupiers blew up the Kurakhove reservoir dam, which held 55 million cubic meters of water. Twenty million cubic meters flowed out beyond the reservoir," Filashkin stated.

He added that no settlements were flooded, and there was no threat to the remaining population in nearby villages.

"We had evacuated all children in advance," he said.