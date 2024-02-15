3rd Brigade rushes to reinforce Avdiyivka defenses, fighting Russians 'from all sides'

The situation in Avdiyivka remains threatening and unstable, the Russian military continues to rotate its troops, says 3rd Assault Brigade commander

Andriy Biletskyi (Photo: Azov)

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade has officially confirmed that the unit was urgently transferred to the Avdiyivka area to reinforce the Ukrainian garrison.

According to the military, at the time the brigade entered the town, the situation there was "extremely critical."

Separate battalions of the 3rd Brigade led a raid into the Russian-captured areas of Avdiyivka. The enemy's forces in that section amount to approximately seven brigades.

"Our fighters demonstrate unprecedented heroism. We are forced to fight at 360 degrees against more and more brigades that the enemy is pulling in," said brigade commander Andriy Biletskyi.

During the deployment of the 3rd Assault Brigade near Avdiyivka, two brigades of the Russian army suffered "critical damage".

"At the same time, the objective situation in Avdiyivka remains threatening and unstable. The enemy continues active rotation of its troops and throws new forces and means into the town," the report said.

The head of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, said that the situation in Avdiyivka is difficult, but not critical, and everything will be resolved by "decisive actions" of one of the parties.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and the Minister of Defense Rustem Uyerov made a working trip to the military units and groups that maintain the defense on the Avdiyivka and Kupyansk axes, where the operational situation remains extremely difficult and tense.

The press officer of the Tavria troop grouping reported that in Avdiyivka no one is holding on to "heaps of stones and burnt iron", as the priority for the command remains the preservation of the lives of soldiers.