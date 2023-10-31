Russia lost more than 300,000 personnel in full-scale war- Ukrainian military

Russia has lost more than 300,000 military personnel since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to estimates published by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

By Tuesday, Russian casualties amounted to approximately 300,810, the Ukrainian military claims, 870 more since yesterday.

The Ukrainian General Staff does not specify whether the figure includes the dead and wounded or only the dead.

In addition, Russia has lost more than 5200 tanks, 9800 armoured combat vehicles, and 7220 artillery systems, a staggering toll for an army once deemed among the most powerful globally.

Russia’s losses have significantly increased since its offensive near Avdiivka, a stronghold city in the eastern Donetsk region, earlier this month.

Ukraine’s defence chief Rustem Umerov told his US counterpart over the weekend that Moscow had lost about 4,000 people while trying to surround Avdiivka.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.