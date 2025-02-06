300,000 people live in Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk Oblast

In total, approximately 1,196,000 people have been evacuated from Ukrainian-controlled territories

More than 300,000 people remain in the Ukrainian-controlled areas of Donetsk Oblast, Dmytro Petlin, the head of the Operational Duty Service, Communications, Notification, and Public Information Department of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, said during a briefing. reports Ukrinform.

The evacuation process is ongoing, and approximately 1,196,000 people have been evacuated from the region under Ukrainian control. Among them, over 188,000 are children, and around 46,000 are individuals with disabilities.

As of yesterday, approximately 302,000 people remain in the area.

Mandatory evacuation of civilians in Donetsk Oblast has been in effect since August 2, 2022, as per Cabinet of Ministers Order No. 679.