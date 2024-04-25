Russia suffers 85% of losses in eastern direction – Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group

A spokesperson for the Khortytsia OSG said that soldiers of the Tavrian Air Assault Brigade destroyed over 300 units of equipment in six months of fighting in one of the directions

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian army suffers heavy losses of personnel and light armored vehicles during the offensive operations: on average, 85% of the losses – both in terms of personnel and equipment – are inflicted on the enemy in the eastern direction, as the spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational-Strategic Group, Nazar Voloshyn, told LIGA.net.

Voloshyn said that minefields and FPV drones play an important role in the fact that the enemy suffers heavy losses, helping to stop lightly armored and armored vehicles of the enemy.

He said that soldiers of the Tavrian Air Assault Brigade destroyed over 300 units of enemy equipment in six months of fighting in one of the directions.

"And that's at least three enemy brigades," he pointed out.

The largest number of attacks by Russian troops last day was in the direction of Novopavlivka – 24, Bakhmut and Avdiivka – 21 each, and Lymanske – 19, according to the data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

