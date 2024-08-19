A first in history: Zelenskyy's office confirms Indian PM Modi's visit to Ukraine

The visit is scheduled for August 23, with planned talks between the two leaders and the signing of several bilateral agreements

Narendra Modi (Photo by HARISH TYAGI / EPA)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ukraine on August 23, marking the first-ever visit by an Indian head of government to the country, the Office of the President of Ukraine announced.

Modi will make an official visit to Ukraine on National Flag Day, August 23, which will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine in the history of bilateral relations.

Specifically, the President's Office announces talks between Modi and Zelenskyy during the visit – the leaders will discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Additionally, several documents are expected to be signed between the two countries during the visit, although the specifics have not been disclosed by the Office.

Earlier, Reuters, citing the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reported that Modi would pay an official visit to Ukraine in August.

On July 8, Modi met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin – on the day of a massive attack by the occupiers, particularly on the Okhmatdyt hospital in Kyiv.

At that time, President Zelenskyy wrote: "It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hug the world’s most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day."

On July 15, India summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to discuss these words by Zelenskyy.

