A mass for the victims of the Volyn tragedy was held in Lutsk

Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Lutsk (Photo: wikipedia)

On Sunday, July 13, a solemn mass for the victims of the Volyn tragedy was held in the Roman Catholic Cathedral of Lutsk in Volyn, on the anniversary of the event, which is commemorated on July 11. This was reported by... reports PAP.

Among the participants of the mass were representatives of the Polish minority in Ukraine, Polish diplomats, and representatives of the authorities of the Volyn region.

According to Bishop Edward Kawa, who led the mass, Ukraine and Poland are ready to discuss this difficult historical event.

"I think now is the right time to fully address this complex issue. We must approach this issue with great sensitivity, but also with responsibility," he said.

Kava stressed that exhumation of all victims is necessary to establish their identities and pay tribute to the deceased.

The bishop noted that the "revival of memory" is important not only for Poles, but also for Ukrainians.

"I think this will help not only Poles to heal their wounds, but we in Ukraine also need this to face the truth, to confront this truth. I am convinced that this will significantly strengthen relations between Poland and Ukraine, between the peoples. This will also heal all these wounds and finally put an end to this topic," Kawa said.