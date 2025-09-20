A number of European airports experience flight delays due to cyberattack

on September 20, a cyberattack caused problems in the check-in and boarding system at a number of European airports

Berlin Airport BER (Illustrative photo: ber.berlin-airport.de)

A European provider of airport check-in and boarding services has fallen victim to a cyberattack. As a result, a number of European airports are experiencing problems with check-in and flight delays, according to Tagesspiegel and Spiegel.

Berlin's BER airport reported that the attack on September 19 was not aimed at the airport itself, but at a company that supplies systems used to serve passengers.

"Due to a technical malfunction in the system of the supplier operating across Europe, the waiting time for registration has increased. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible," BER said.

The Berlin airport website itself is currently down.

Brussels Airport confirmed that it was also affected by the attack. Currently, only manual check-in is possible.

"We advise you to check the flight status directly with the airline and arrive at the airport in advance," the administration said.

Delays were also reported at London's Heathrow Airport, where the incident was explained by "technical problems" with an external supplier.