A step of despair: how the Rada assesses the possible appointment of Shmyhal to the Ministry of Energy

MPs Sovsun and Herus comment on Shmyhal's candidacy for the post of head of the Ministry of Energy

Denys Shmyhal (Photo: Cabinet of Ministers)

Election of Denys Shmyhal as a candidate for the post of energy minister is a last resort on the part of the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said the MP from the Holos Inna Sovsun, member of the Committee on Energy, said. At the same time, the head of this committee Andriy Herus noted that Shmyhal has sufficient qualifications in this area. The MPs told about this for text LIGA.net.

Sovsun said that Shmyhal's selection was a move of desperation, as many potential candidates for the post had turned it down.

In this case, Zelenskyy turned to a person who "never refused him at all," the MP added. She emphasized that the key point is that Shmyhal is able to "harness up".

"I really hope that he will be able to establish systematic work within the Ministry of Energy, because there is a catastrophic lack of order there: the ministry has actually disintegrated, there are not enough adequate people and a strong team of deputies," Sovsun explained.

Herus, the head of the relevant committee, has a similar opinion. He noted that Shmyhal has experience and the appropriate level of professionalism, and that he devoted a lot of time to the energy sector when he was prime minister.

"[Shmyhal] held anti-crisis energy headquarters, delved deeply into specialized issues," the MP said.

Therefore, he called the chances of collecting enough votes to appoint the official as head of the Ministry of Energy quite high.