A Su-27 fighter jet crashed near Nizhny Novgorod.

Near the site of the plane crash is the Russian military airfield of Savasleyka.

A Su-27 fighter jet crashed in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia; the pilots reportedly ejected. This is reported by Russian propaganda outlets.

The plane crashed in the forest near the village of Veletma. The Russian military airfield Savasleika is located nearby.

The fighter jet was reportedly on a training flight and did not carry live ammunition.

According to preliminary information, both Su-27 pilots managed to eject. One has already been found unharmed, and the search for the second is ongoing.

According to propagandists, the plane has been destroyed.

