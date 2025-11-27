After the war, there will be about 5-6 million veterans and their families in Ukraine – Svyrydenko

The PM reported on the results of the meeting with veterans' organizations

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

After the Russian war, Ukraine will have several million veterans and their families, said prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko after a meeting with representatives of the Coalition of Veterans' NGOs.

"According to our estimates, after the war is over, Ukraine will have about 5-6 million veterans and their families. That is why the veterans' policy should be organically integrated into all spheres of life," the official said.

Following the event, Svyrydenko announced that the Ministry of Veterans, together with NGOs, would discuss proposals in the areas of healthcare and employment with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Economy.

The PM added that the government will also take up the issue of access to driving exams for veterans with disabilities after studying at barrier-free driving schools, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs will be involved.