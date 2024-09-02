Air defense operates in Kyiv: fires, wounded person due to falling debris

In Kyiv, as a result of falling debris, there are fires in three districts

Kyiv (Photo: EPA/Oleh Petrasyuk)

In Kyiv on the morning of September 2, air defense was working against Russian missiles, and falling debris was recorded in several districts. At least one person was injured, the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, announced.

Four cars were on fire in the Svyatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. Early reports indicate that the debris fell on a warehouse. In the Holosiyivskyi district there is a partially destroyed boiler house.

"The glass elements of the entrance to the Svyatoshin metro station are partially damaged. The station works for passengers and as a shelter," Klitschko wrote.

The fire also broke out in the Shevchenkivskyi district. There is a victim who is being helped. Emergency services are available on site.

Also, overnight, Russia attacked Kharkiv with Shahed drones: a private residential building was hit in the Kyivskyi district of the city, in the Slobidskyi district, the area near an educational institution was hit, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

In addition, the garden society in Kharkiv's Industrialskyi District was damaged.

On September 1, 2024, the Russians launched another massive missile attack on Kharkiv, as a result of which more than 40 people were injured.

Only civil infrastructure objects were damaged, in particular the Kharkiv Sports Palace.