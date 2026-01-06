Among the helicopters Ukraine will buy from the US are the same ones that were used in Venezuela

AH-1Z Viper helicopter of the US Army (Illustrative photo: Bruce Omori / EPA)

Among the models of helicopters that the American corporation Bell Flight is ready to sell to Ukraine is the one that Washington used during the military operation in Venezuela. This follows from LIGA.net's interview with Phil Fikes, head of International Sales and Strategy.

The journalist asked him about the reports that Bell is ready to supply Ukraine with helicopters and clarified how many such machines are involved.

"Again, this is a question for the governments of Ukraine and the United States, they will determine what the program for Ukraine will be. They will have specific numbers. At the moment, we are talking about the AH-1Z Viper combat helicopter and our UH-1YANKE (Venom) multi-purpose helicopter," Fikes said.

American AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters were caught on video from a US operation in Venezuela: the helicopters were recorded striking and maneuvering over the capital Caracas without visible resistance. Kyiv is preparing to purchase such helicopters to upgrade its fleet.