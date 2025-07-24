An An-24 crashed into the taiga in Russia; all passengers and crew were killed

The plane crash occurred as the aircraft was approaching for landing near the Amur region city of Tynda

Illustrative photo: Russian propaganda resource

A passenger plane, an An-24, has crashed in the Amur Oblast of Russia. The plane was carrying 43 passengers and six crew members. This has been reported by Russian propaganda channels, rescue services, and government officials.

In the morning, communication was lost with an An-24 aircraft flying the Khabarovsk – Blagoveshchensk – Tynda route at the end of the flight. Before that, the aircraft did not send any distress signals, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Amur Region.

Later, the Amur Center for Civil Protection and Fire Safety reported that the wreckage of the An-24 was found on a mountainside 16 km from Tynda. The fuselage of the aircraft was burning.

There were 49 people on board, including six crew members. It is presumed that all of them perished.

According to the transport prosecutor's office of the Amur region, the plane crashed during a go-around for landing at the airport.

The main theory regarding the cause of the plane crash is crew error during landing maneuvers in poor visibility conditions.