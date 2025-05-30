An explosion occurs at a factory in Serbia, which Russia accused of supplying shells to Ukraine

It is emphasized that this is not the first incident in the last few years at this enterprise

Krushik plant (Photo: haqqin.az)

In Serbia, an explosion occurred in the warehouse of the Krušik military plant in Vala, with victims. Earlier, Russia called this enterprise a "supplier of ammunition to Ukraine," reports Danas and Radio Liberty Europe.

The explosion reportedly occurred on May 30 at about 7:40 a.m. (06:40 a.m. Kyiv time). The company confirmed that while performing routine pentrite pressing operations, "the igniter amplifier on the press tripped." As a result, one employee suffered injuries in the form of cuts, and four employees have symptoms of ringing in their ears.

The workers were sent to the hospital for medical care and hearing tests.

It is noted that this is not the first incident at the Krushyk plant. In August 2024, the plant's management reported that three people were slightly injured while working with a capsule at the mine's test site.

Before that, in May 2023, a worker was injured in an explosion. Similar incidents occurred in January 2023 and August 2022. In both cases, workers were injured .