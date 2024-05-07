Implementation of Chinese peace formula aimed at defeating Ukraine, analyst Poita says

Yurii Poita told LIGA.net what the Chinese "peace plan" envisages and how its implementation can affect the future of Ukraine

Xi Jinping (Photo: EPA/Mohammed Badra)

The so-called Chinese peace plan is superficially aimed at a peaceful settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian war, but in reality, if the Chinese formula is implemented, it will be aimed at the defeat of Ukraine, the head of the Asia-Pacific Section at the Center for Army, Conversion and Disarmament Studies, the Asian section of the New Geopolitics Research Network, Yurii Poita told LIGA.net.

Asked whether Beijing is going to contribute to a peaceful settlement of the conflict, Poita said: "We do not see such signs. You are talking about an acceptable formula for both Russia and Ukraine. So far, at this moment, there is no such formula, because Russian interests and Ukrainian interests are directly opposite".

The expert admits that such a formula may appear in the future, but it will be partially beneficial to both Russia and Ukraine.

"We see that what China proposes in its document, which it published about a year ago, most of the points correspond to Ukrainian interests, but there are no mechanisms for their implementation, and China does not insist on their implementation," Poita stated.

At the same time, China is intensively promoting the so-called peace talks at both the official and unofficial levels, said the expert.

"But we must understand that one of the conditions is the cessation of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. That is, we are talking about the fact that Russia will not abandon its strategic tasks of seizing Ukrainian territory and destroying Ukrainian statehood. And we understand that at these peace negotiations Russia will demand us to give up the territories captured by it and respect Russian security," the analyst said.

Therefore, as a result of the peace negotiations, Ukraine would be forced to give up its armed forces, provide "fair conditions" for the Russian-speaking population, etc.

"That is, this Chinese peace plan is supposedly aimed superficially at a peaceful settlement, but in fact, if the Chinese formula is implemented, it will be aimed at the defeat of Ukraine," Poita concluded.

On February 24, 2023, the Chinese Foreign Ministry published 12-point "peaceful" proposals for the settlement of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, but it included only general phrases and calls for negotiations.

On May 5, 2024, the head of the People's Republic of China arrived in France for the first time in the last five years. Bloomberg previously reported that French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to deepen his personal relationship with Xi, in particular, in order for him to influence Putin regarding the war in Ukraine.

The head of the European Commission, after meeting with the Chinese leader, said that the EU members expect that Beijing will use its influence on Moscow to end the war against Ukraine, as well as continue to prevent Russian nuclear threats.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, said that Budapest and Beijing are preparing to sign 16 bilateral agreements. Xi will visit Hungary on May 8.