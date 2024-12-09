Analyst Levin: Not all Russian troops withdrawn from Syria will go to Ukraine

Syria (Photo by Mohammed Al-Rifai / EPA)

The Russian troops withdrawn from Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime may not all be redeployed to Ukraine, according to Israel Defense Forces officer and military analyst Yigal Levin. He shared this view in a comment to LIGA.net.

Levin said that some of the forces might be redirected to Libya. He emphasized that Russia's presence in Syria had significantly dwindled compared to 2015–2016.

"There were only a few hundred specialized officers left there. It's not the contingent they had in 2015–2016. They make no significant difference quantitatively regardless of where they are sent," Levin said.

He noted that Russia still had ships they could not move to the Black Sea, aircraft, and a small number of helicopters in Syria. However, all capable Russian pilots are already participating in the war against Ukraine.

"There were no ace pilots left there. Even if they relocate to Ukraine, it doesn't impact the battlefield. All the most capable aircraft and pilots are already fighting against you," Levin concluded.