Zelenskyy: Assad regime fell because Russia lacks troops in Syria

He stated that all of Russia's combat-ready forces are in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo by Office of the President of Ukraine)

The regime of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad collapsed not only due to the efforts of resistance forces but also because Russia lacked sufficient military presence in Syria, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X.

According to him, all of Russia's combat-ready troops are deployed in Ukraine, highlighting that "the entire army of this pseudo-empire is currently waging war against the Ukrainian people."

"The same is already happening in Africa. We know that Wagner mercenaries were active there. We know how many Wagner fighters were eliminated in Ukraine. Russia seeks to establish its own regimes in Africa to influence the continent, using Wagner forces for this purpose," Zelenskyy added.

That is why, according to the president, it is crucial for all nations striving for peace and security, including European countries, the U.S., and other global leaders, to recognize the significance of the current situation.

Zelenskyy stressed that the strength of Ukraine determines the strength of Russia's army. If Ukraine falls, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could initiate new aggressions in Syria, Africa, and other regions of interest.