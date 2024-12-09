Zelenskyy ready to consider deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine before country joins NATO

Before that, Ukraine needs to have a clear understanding when it will join NATO and the European Union

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to station foreign troops in Ukraine to ensure security until the country joins NATO, as discussed during a meeting with German Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz on Monday.

Zelenskyy emphasized that while Ukraine awaits full NATO membership, even with an official invitation, it remains unclear who will guarantee the country's security in the interim.

"We can consider and work on Emmanuel Macron's position. He proposed that some part of the troops of one country or another be present on the territory of Ukraine, which would guarantee our security until Ukraine is in NATO," Zelenskyy said.

However, Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukraine needs a clear understanding of when it will become part of the North Atlantic Alliance and the European Union before implementing such measures.

On December 3, the foreign minister stated that Ukraine officially rejects all alternatives to NATO membership.

On the same day, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte noted that Ukraine's future is in NATO, but an invitation is not imminent.