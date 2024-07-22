Another 100,000 artillery rounds to be delivered to Ukraine in July-August under Czech initiative

Jan Lipavský said that 18 countries have joined the initiative so far, 15 of which have already fulfilled their obligations and made a contribution

Artillery shells (Photo: EPA / Oleg Petrasyuk)

As part of the Czech initiative, Western allies will send another 100,000 artillery shells to Ukraine in July and August, announced the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavský, reports Ceske Noviny.

For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn

"During July and August, we will send another 100,000 rounds of ammunition. We are now looking for money to buy even more rounds of ammunition so that the initiative can be continued in 2025," he said.

According to Czechia's top diplomat, 18 countries have joined the initiative so far, 15 of which have already fulfilled their obligations and made a contribution. This means that there are enough funds to deliver 500,000 ammunition rounds to Ukraine by the end of the year, Lipavský added.

Initially, the possibility of supplying 800,000 shells to Ukraine was discussed. However, in March Lipavský reported that Kyiv could receive up to 1.5 million ammunition rounds. In April, the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, said that Prague had found more than 1 million artillery shells in third countries that could be purchased for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

At the end of May 2024, it was reported that only four countries – Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and Portugal – sent money for the purchase of artillery shells to Ukraine within the framework of the Czech initiative.

On June 25, Petr Pavel reported that the Defense Forces have already received the first batch of ammunition purchased by the allies within the framework of the Czech initiative.