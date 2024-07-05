"Appeasement will not stop Putin." EU reacts to Orban's Moscow visit

The country holding the EU Council presidency has no authority to interact with Russia on behalf of the European Union, stated European Council President Charles Michel

Viktor Orban and Vladimir Putin in Beijing in 2023 (Photo: EPA)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who flew to meet with dictator Vladimir Putin, does not represent the entire European Union, and the bloc rules out contacts with Russia, according to senior officials of EU institutions.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"Viktor Orban's visit to Moscow falls exclusively in the bilateral relations between Hungary & Russia," said the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

He stressed that the European Council's position on Russia's war against Ukraine precludes official contacts between the EU and Putin.

Accordingly, Orban does not represent the EU during this visit, Borrell noted.

On Thursday, July 4, European Council President Charles Michel stated that the country presiding over the EU Council has no authority to interact with Russia on behalf of the bloc.

"The European Council is clear: Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine is the victim. No discussions about Ukraine can take place without Ukraine," Michel stressed.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted that appeasement will not stop Putin – and "only unity and determination will pave the path to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine."

Read also: "Russia must leave Ukraine": US rejects Orban's ceasefire proposal