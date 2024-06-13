Argentina joins Ramstein format

Representatives of almost 50 countries are participating in the meeting

Lloyd Austin (Photo: Pentagon)

Argentina joined the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format), announced US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the opening of the 23rd meeting held in Brussels.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us and, fortunately, support for Ukraine is growing. That's why I welcome Argentina as a new member," the head of the Pentagon said.

Argentina was represented at the meeting by the country's defense minister, Luis Petri.

Representatives of almost 50 partner countries are participating in the meeting, Austin added.

Earlier, Deputy Press Secretary of the US Ministry of Defense Sabrina Singh said during the briefing that the main issue that will be raised during the 23rd meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will be the strengthening of air defense.

In December 2023, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the inauguration of the newly elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei.

The politician made statements in support of Ukraine in the war against Russia and wore a Ukrainian flag on his suit.

On February 29, 2024, Milei proposed holding a summit in Argentina in support of Ukraine with the participation of Latin American countries.

On March 1, the FT wrote that Milei handed Ukraine two helicopters that were bought in Russia.