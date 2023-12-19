Russia's dramatic losses continue with over 1,100 soldiers down in one day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine "destroyed" 1,140 Russian troops and dozens of pieces of equipment over the past day

A soldier of the Armed Forces (Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces)

The Russian army lost 1,140 personnel, 56 units of equipment, and 15 artillery systems in the past day, according to the summary from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the morning, the military stated that the Russians were advancing along the entire front line, with the most intense fighting near Avdiyivka and Bakhmut. A large number of attacks occurred in the south near the landing site near Robotyne.

The overall losses of the enemy during the ongoing war are as follows:

- personnel – 348,300 (+1,140),

- tanks – 5,798 (+15),

- armored fighting vehicles – 10771 (+19),

- artillery systems – 8,190 (+15),

- multiple launch rocket systems – 926,

- air defense equipment – 611 (+1),

- warplanes - 324,

- helicopters – 324,

- UAVs of the operational-tactical level – 6,299 (+9),

- cruise missiles – 1,611 (+1),

- warships/military boats – 22,

- submarines – 1,

- automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 10,842 (+20),

- special equipment – 1,200 (+2).

On December 6, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had approached the third line of defense of the Russians. He assured that Ukraine has a war plan for 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Vladimir Putin has not won a single operation this year, and Ukraine maintains important bridgeheads on several front lines and is preparing for the next steps.