Over 1,300 Ukrainian military strengthen skills in Estonia training

This constitutes roughly a sixth of all military personnel trained in the country

Flags of Estonia and Ukraine (Photo by Kaitseministeerium)

Following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Estonia has provided training for over 1,300 Ukrainian military personnel. The Estonian Ministry of Defense reported this development, as noted by ERR.ee.

Roland Murof, the press secretary of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, shared that after February 22, 2022, more than 1,300 Ukrainian military personnel underwent training in Estonia.

Murof explained that the training included mostly basic military preparation, along with specialized instruction for artillery specialists, snipers, and cyber warfare.

He highlighted that Ukrainian Armed Forces comprised "approximately one-sixth of the total number of military personnel trained in the country over the past two years."

Taavi Laasik, a press officer from the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces, emphasized the practical benefits of training Ukrainian military personnel for Estonia.

He said that knowledge and experience exchange is a crucial part of every training course, constituting a two-way process. Laasik mentioned that Estonia closely monitors events in Ukraine, and information obtained from Ukrainians is analyzed and used for Estonia's own training and capability development.

According to the Lithuanian Armed Forces, in 2023, Lithuanian army instructors trained 2,900 Ukrainian military personnel, with plans to train an additional 3,500 members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2024.

In 2023, France provided training for approximately 8,000 Ukrainian soldiers. In 2024, the training program will expand to include pilots and sailors.

