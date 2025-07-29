Groom responded to Medvedev's threats of war between Russia and the US, and Medvedev responded with rudeness

The senator once again called on the Russians to sit down at the negotiating table

Lindsey Graham (Photo: ALLISON DINNER/EPA)

Republican Senator Lindsey GrahamThe senator, who co-authored the bill on new tough sanctions against Russia, responded to the threats of Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, about a possible war between Moscow and Washington. Medvedev called the senator "grandpa" and advised him to "work on America." The exchange... statements took place on Graham's page on the social network X.

"To those in Russia who believe that..." President Trump "You are not serious about stopping the bloodshed between Russia and Ukraine: you and your clients will soon regret it," the senator wrote.

Under this post, Graham posted a statement by Medvedev made on the eve of July 28. Then the Russian official wrote that "Trump is playing ultimatum with Russia, and each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war with his own country."

Medvedev also warned Trump "not to follow the path of Sleepy Joe."

In response, Graham wrote that the authors of such posts would soon "see that Joe Biden is no longer president" and urged them to sit down at the negotiating table.

In response to Graham's post, Medvedev replied that neither the senator nor Trump can dictate when Russia should negotiate.

"Negotiations will end when all the goals of our military operation are achieved. Fix America first, grandpa," he said.