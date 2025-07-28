Senator Graham on a new deadline for Russia: Putin has seriously miscalculated Trump

The senator said he fully understands the US president's frustration

Lindsey Graham (Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has seriously miscalculated US President Donald Trump, believes Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. He expressed this opinion in the social network X, commenting on Trump's new deadline.

Graham said he fully understands Trump's frustration with Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine, which shows no real desire to sit down for peace talks.

"Putin has seriously miscalculated President Trump. I hope that countries like China, India, and Brazil that support Putin's war machine will soon pay a long overdue price," the senator wrote.

He added that the overwhelmingly bipartisan Congress is ready to help "Trump in his efforts to engage the parties in peace talks".