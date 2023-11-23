Black Sea blitz | Ukraine strikes Russian Navy again as commander killed in drone attack on Crimea ship
As a result of one of the attacks by Ukrainian naval drones on the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the commander of the amphibious ship Denis Nikitin was killed, Russian propaganda outlets reported.
Earlier, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence reported on the overnight operation of Ukrainian forces, as a result of which the Russian landing ships were hit. The intelligence also showed a video of the operation from surface drones.
On November 4, tactical aircraft of the Air Force struck the Zatoka ship repair plant in Kerch.
The next day, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk officially confirmed that one of the most modern ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet had been hit there.
On November 6, the Strategic Communications Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Russian Askold missile carrier in the city of Kerch in the temporarily occupied Crimea.
