As a result of one of the attacks by Ukrainian naval drones on the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the commander of the amphibious ship Denis Nikitin was killed, Russian propaganda outlets reported.

Overnight Ukrainian naval drones attacked the base of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in one of the coastal villages of Crimea — there were landing craft there, one of which was commanded by Nikitin.

Russia media claim that he died "saving his ship from a drone". Nikitin had the rank of senior midshipman (analogous to a senior ensign in the navy).

The Russian officer was born in 1981 in Uzhur, Krasnoyarsk Krai, graduated from an educational institution and was called up for conscript service in the Black Sea Fleet. Then he studied to become a midshipman, served in various positions at the Novorossiysk Naval Base.

He was buried in Novorossiysk.

Earlier, Ukraine's Defense Intelligence reported on the overnight operation of Ukrainian forces, as a result of which the Russian landing ships were hit. The intelligence also showed a video of the operation from surface drones.

On November 4, tactical aircraft of the Air Force struck the Zatoka ship repair plant in Kerch.

The next day, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk officially confirmed that one of the most modern ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet had been hit there.

On November 6, the Strategic Communications Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Russian Askold missile carrier in the city of Kerch in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.