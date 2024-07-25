Attack on Okhmatdyt. Russian missile could have had American chip – NYT

On the morning of July 8, the Russians launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv – the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, in particular, came under enemy fire

Consequences of the strike on Okhmatdyt

The Russian cruise missile that the enemy army used to hit the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital on July 8 may have been equipped with a chip from the United States, journalists of The New York Times found.

Journalists claim that one of the important chips in the missiles was a Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA), which is produced by the American companies Advanced Micro Devices and Intel.

Okhmatdyt

This chip is reportedly used in fire alarms, internet modems, missiles and lightning-fast data processing drones and is banned for sale to Russia.

The NYT article also provided information from Russian customs, according to which, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has imported FPGAs worth more than $390 million.

Okhmatdyt

On July 9, the SBU Security Service received new evidence that the Russian troops hit Okhmatdyt with an Kh-101 cruise missile on July 8.

On the same day, the rescue work at the hospital was completed. The death of two people and 32 wounded was confirmed. On July 10, the death of a child who was in intensive care during the attack was reported. After the impact, the boy was transported to one of the Kyiv hospitals.

After the Russian attack on the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital, the Defense Intelligence was contacted by a Russian military pilot – he provided information about the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division, which regularly attacks Ukraine with missiles.