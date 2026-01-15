Attack on Poland's energy sector. Government does not rule out Russian sabotage

The Polish Ministry of Energy said the attack was aimed at shutting down power across the country, but this was avoided

Donald Tusk (Photo: x.com/donaldtusk)

Poland has reported cyberattacks on its energy infrastructure – Russian sabotage is not ruled out. The country's Prime Minister Donald Tusk january 15 held operational meetings of the government.

Polish Energy Minister Milosz Motyka said that at the end of 2025, a serious cyberattack on a cogeneration plant and numerous individual renewable energy sources took place across the country. According to the Polish Ministry of Energy, the attack was aimed at disrupting the power grid and creating chaos, but it was able to effectively neutralize the threat and prevent blackouts.

How to reports RMF 24, at the meeting, the government must present details of recent incidents and planned preventive measures.

Earlier, on January 13, Polish Minister of Digital Technology Krzysztof Gawkowski said that the traces of the attacks pointed to Russian hacker groups. According to him, the attack was the largest on energy infrastructure in recent years.

"Everything points to Russian sabotage, because we need to call it what it is, it is aimed at destabilizing the situation in Poland. We were very close to a power outage," he said.

At the same time, he was quick to assure that there was no reason to panic and that Poland was "well prepared."