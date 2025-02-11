Attack on Saratov and Engels. Fires and explosions in Russia, but only 'fragments' reported – video

In Saratov Oblast, damage to an industrial enterprise was reported, but not as a result of a UAV hit, but allegedly as debris

Saratov Oil Refinery (Photo: Wikipedia)

Overnight, drones attacked the Saratov Oil Refinery and Engels in Russia, reported Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

"The Saratov Refinery was attacked. This is not the first attack. The Saratov Oil Refinery is one of the key facilities of the Russian fuel infrastructure. Its processing capacity reaches 7 million tons of oil per year," he wrote.

This plant plays an important role in providing the Russian army with fuel. Back during World War II, it was critical for military logistics, and today it remains an important element of fuel supply, Kovalenko added.

In addition to the Saratov Oil Refinery, Engels was attacked, said the official.

A number of Russian propaganda Telegram channels are also reporting on the attacks and distributing videos. However, fires resulting from the attacks are traditionally attributed only to the "debris" of allegedly downed drones.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has also traditionally reported only on "shot down and intercepted" drones.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that during the night, air defense systems intercepted and shot down 40 drones: 18 over Saratov Oblast, 13 over Rostov Oblast, six over Bryansk Oblast, two over Volgograd Oblast, and one over Belgorod Oblast.

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin reported the alleged liquidation of UAVs and damage to an industrial enterprise in Saratov. He said that investigators are working at "the sites of debris fall."