Australia announces record aid package for Ukraine

Richard Marles (Photo: Joel Carrett/EPA)

The Australian government has decided to provide Ukraine with $250 million in military aid – the country's largest contribution since Russia's full-scale invasion. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Australia Richard Marles announced this during the NATO summit in Washington, ABC News reports.

The aid package from Australia will include guided missiles, ammunition for air defense systems, anti-tank weapons, artillery shells, and a batch of military footwear.

Australia's total support for Ukraine now exceeds $1.3 billion, of which $1.1 billion is specifically military aid, according to the country's government.

"This will not be the last package that we announce. We will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes for Ukraine to resolve this conflict on its own terms," Marles stated.

