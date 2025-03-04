Australia to consider possibility of its troops participating in peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Troops may be sent to provide security after a ceasefire agreement with Russia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Photo: Lukas Coch/EPA)

Australia is "open to consideration of any proposals going forward" on potentially deploying troops to Ukraine, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said, according to Bloomberg.

He highlighted ongoing talks led by Britain and France about positioning forces in Ukraine to secure a potential ceasefire, suggesting Australia might join in.

"There’s discussion at the moment about potential peacekeeping and from my government’s perspective we’re open to consideration of any proposals going forward," he said.

Albanese also voiced support for Ukraine’s people and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, Australia has provided about $808 million in aid to Ukraine.

On the full-scale war’s third anniversary, Australia announced its largest sanctions package against Russia yet.

On February 19, The Telegraph reported that European countries are crafting a plan for a 30,000-troop peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

On February 27, Bloomberg said Turkiye is open to sending troops to Ukraine.

That same day, Trump expressed readiness to discuss peacekeepers in Ukraine after a minerals deal is signed.