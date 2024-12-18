Australian embassy returns to Kyiv

In February 2022, the Australian embassy relocated to Lviv but suspended operations there just days before Russia's full-scale invasion

Penny Wong (Photo by Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine)

Australia will fully restore the operations of its embassy in Kyiv, Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced during a press conference with her Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, in Kyiv.

"I'm pleased to announce that we can now reopen our embassy in Kyiv. We have always said we would do so when it was safe. We have worked to ensure all necessary security measures," Wong said.

She added that the embassy will resume operations next month.

Sybiha expressed confidence that this decision will strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

